Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stake Cut by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 351,543 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

