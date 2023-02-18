AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 241,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.46%.

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.