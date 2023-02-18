ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.74. 370,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,656. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 73.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 73.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

