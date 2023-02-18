Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.15. 17,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 32,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) Company Profile

Algold Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. It holds interests in the Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers located in Mauritania; Kneivissat property totaling an area of 830 square kilometers; and Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

