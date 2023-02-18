Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4,496.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 162,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
