Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4,496.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 162,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.