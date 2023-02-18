Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.