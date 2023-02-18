Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
