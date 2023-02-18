Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $182.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

