Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,442,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.