Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading Down 2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.