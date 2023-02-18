agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 28,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,168 shares of company stock worth $1,413,444 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

AGL stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

