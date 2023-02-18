AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

