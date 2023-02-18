aelf Price Up 8.7% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $135.86 million and $11.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001790 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

