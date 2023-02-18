AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

