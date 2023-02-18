Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.11.
Adient Stock Up 0.6 %
ADNT opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $49.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
