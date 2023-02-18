Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Adient Stock Up 0.6 %

ADNT opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $49.13.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

