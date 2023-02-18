Adaptive Biotechnologies’ (ADPT) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

