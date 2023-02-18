Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 521,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

