a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
AKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
