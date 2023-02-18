a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

AKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

