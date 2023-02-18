7,575 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

