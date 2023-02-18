6,508 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

