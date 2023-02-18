53,604 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

