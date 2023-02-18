4,653 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $873.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.48. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

