4,116 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.