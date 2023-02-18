3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

