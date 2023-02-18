3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.77

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.77 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.95), with a volume of 1,227,789 shares changing hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.22.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

