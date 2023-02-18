285,000 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000. Upstart makes up approximately 0.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.85.

Insider Activity

Upstart Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,593 shares of company stock worth $653,557. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

