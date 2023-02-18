21,761 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

