1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,015 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM opened at $16.01 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

About 1Life Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

