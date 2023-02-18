1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,015 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
ONEM opened at $16.01 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
