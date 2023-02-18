140,323 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 185,509 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 294,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,767 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

DNAD stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

