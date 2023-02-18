120,602 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $10.18 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

