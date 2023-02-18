10,000 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.