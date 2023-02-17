Zimplats Holdings Limited (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.314 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th.
Zimplats Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Zimplats Company Profile
Featured Stories
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Zimplats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimplats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.