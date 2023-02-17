Zimplats Holdings Limited (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.314 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th.

Zimplats Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Zimplats alerts:

Zimplats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Zimplats Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of platinum and associated metals in the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium, as well as nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. It operates mines in Ngezi.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimplats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimplats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.