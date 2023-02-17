Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,772.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

