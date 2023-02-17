Zilliqa Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.47 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $508.15 million and approximately $81.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00423766 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,981.28 or 0.28071016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,193,044,590 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.