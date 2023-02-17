Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.54 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. 651,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

