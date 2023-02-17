Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.83. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 714,395 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. CLSA started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Zhihu by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

