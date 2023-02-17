Zacks Small Cap Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($9.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.00). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.91 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

