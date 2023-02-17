Zacks Research Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.