Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of MMP opened at $53.71 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

