Yellow Pages Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yellow Pages’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Y opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.45. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

