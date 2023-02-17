xSUSHI Tops One Day Volume of $32,216.00 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $32,216.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00007705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

