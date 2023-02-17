XRUN (XRUN) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $314.01 million and approximately $139,030.68 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

