Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the period. Xperi comprises approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.70% of Xperi worth $54,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 380,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 283.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 427,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 315,856 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.35. 43,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,394. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

