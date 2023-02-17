WOW-token Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.11 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $302.53 million and $7.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.01314579 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014082 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.01664104 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001291 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03022125 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.