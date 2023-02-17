William Blair Weighs in on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $141.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $145.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

