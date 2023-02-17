White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.4%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 103,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 44,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

White Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$54.57 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

