WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is Anomaly Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. WEX makes up approximately 4.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 1.33% of WEX worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,791. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.09.

WEX stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.59.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.