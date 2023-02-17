WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $486,467.52 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $197.06. The stock had a trading volume of 290,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,459. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

