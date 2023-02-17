WeWork (NYSE:WE) Announces Earnings Results

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
WeWork Stock Down 9.8 %
NYSE:WE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,697,515. WeWork has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
