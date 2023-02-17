WeWork (NYSE:WE) Announces Earnings Results

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WeWork Stock Down 9.8 %

NYSE:WE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,697,515. WeWork has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

