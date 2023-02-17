Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

