Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
WHG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
