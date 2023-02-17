WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

